Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Position in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Air Lease worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 12.3% during the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Air Lease by 8.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 14.4% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 9.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,216,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,187 over the last three months. 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Lease opened at $42.70 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Lease from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

