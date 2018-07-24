Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,404 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 166,154 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,543 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,659 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,476 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Red Hat to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Hat from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Red Hat from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Red Hat from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

In other news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $334,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,827 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,724. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Red Hat opened at $147.73 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $95.88 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Red Hat’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Hat announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the open-source software company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

