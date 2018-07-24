Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,000 ($92.65) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RB. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($95.30) to GBX 6,000 ($79.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a GBX 6,400 ($84.71) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,660 ($88.15) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.80) to GBX 5,450 ($72.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 6,400 ($84.71) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,016.36 ($92.87).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,416 ($84.92) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,562 ($73.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($107.35).

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,030 ($79.81) per share, with a total value of £48,782.70 ($64,570.09). Also, insider Rakesh Kapoor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,576 ($73.81), for a total value of £6,691,200 ($8,856,651.22).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

