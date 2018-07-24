Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TEGNA (TGNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA):

7/24/2018 – TEGNA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tegna is benefiting from accelerating subscriptions revenues. Further, the company’s strong presence in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races will boost political revenues in 2018. The company’s focus on producing local and live-event content is expanding presence in the OTT market. TEGNA’s OTT local advertising network, Premion, continues to gain traction. The acquisition of the broadcasting stations of Midwest Television expands TEGNA’s U.S. television household reach by more than one million. Moreover, the acquisition is accretive to earnings within the first 12 months of closing. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the Q2 earnings release. However, TEGNA operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Cord-cutting is also a significant threat. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

7/17/2018 – TEGNA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/11/2018 – TEGNA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2018 – TEGNA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tegna is benefiting from accelerating subscriptions revenues. Further, the company’s strong presence in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races will boost political revenues in 2018. The company’s focus on producing local and live-event content is expanding presence in the OTT market. TEGNA’s OTT local advertising network, Premion, continues to gain traction. The acquisition of the broadcasting stations of Midwest Television expands TEGNA’s U.S. television household reach by more than one million. Moreover, the acquisition is accretive to earnings within the first 12 months of closing. However, TEGNA operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Cord-cutting is also a significant threat. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

6/29/2018 – TEGNA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/21/2018 – TEGNA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/30/2018 – TEGNA had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TGNA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 1,389,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

