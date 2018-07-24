Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon traded down $0.86, hitting $195.85, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 235,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $209,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $263,265.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

