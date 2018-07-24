Raymond James (RJF) Position Cut by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $931,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Raymond James by 6.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.85. 30,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

