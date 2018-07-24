Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes Position in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Education Realty Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Education Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Education Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

EDR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Education Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Shares of EDR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,995. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Education Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Education Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. analysts expect that Education Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

