Ramsey Quantitative Systems Purchases New Position in Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,203 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 17,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $742,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,594.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $261,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.