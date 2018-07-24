Ramsey Quantitative Systems Acquires 1,217 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

In related news, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,722,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Armstrong World Industries traded down $0.40, reaching $66.40, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 379,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,113. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

