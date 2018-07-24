QV Investors Inc. Has $27.13 Million Stake in NOW Inc (DNOW)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,570 shares during the quarter. NOW accounts for 2.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 1.88% of NOW worth $27,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NOW by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 625,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 179,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 408,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 311,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,162. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.90.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.