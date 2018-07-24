Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shares Down 8.2% After Earnings Miss

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.42. Approximately 2,872,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 989,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.89.

The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $18,028,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 359,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,472,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,516,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,064 shares of company stock worth $36,688,570. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,655,000 after acquiring an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 121.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 700.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

