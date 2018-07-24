QUALCOMM (QCOM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.91.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $33,596.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $1,612,477. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,783,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $985,374,000 after buying an additional 77,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,243,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,808,000 after purchasing an additional 498,411 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,624,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $744,188,000 after purchasing an additional 534,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,241 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.