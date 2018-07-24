QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 39,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,253,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $180,252,000 after acquiring an additional 869,659 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $33,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,477 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM opened at $59.08 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

