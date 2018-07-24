Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A Reduced by Barrington Research (LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.24. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research cut Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $27.00 price target on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A opened at $24.59 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

