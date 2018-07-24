Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Worldpay Inc (WP) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Worldpay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Shares of WP opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Worldpay has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Worldpay by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

