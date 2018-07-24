Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for SB Financial Group Inc Lowered by FIG Partners (SBFG)

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) – FIG Partners dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for SB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. FIG Partners also issued estimates for SB Financial Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 23.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of SB Financial Group opened at $20.15 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.51. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,353,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,717,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

