Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PM. Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

NYSE:PM opened at $83.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,415,000 after acquiring an additional 423,024 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 10,380,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,804,000 after acquiring an additional 237,310 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,594,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,848 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,890,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Li purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.30 per share, with a total value of $3,252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660,172 shares in the company, valued at $54,173,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,989,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

