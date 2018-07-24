Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Corp. Lifted by FIG Partners (MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MBWM. Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 price objective on Mercantile Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “$36.20” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mercantile Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $604.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $108,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.