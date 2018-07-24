Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group opened at $40.53 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,145,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,951 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,951,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,870,000 after buying an additional 1,531,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,022,000 after buying an additional 1,383,629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,039,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,558,000 after buying an additional 722,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,988,000 after buying an additional 646,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

