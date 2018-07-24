Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Issued By DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares opened at $95.50 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 89,691 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

