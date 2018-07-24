Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp Boosted by Analyst (NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $259.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.89 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 89.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.01.

NRZ opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in New Residential Investment by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 47,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,206,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,085,352 shares in the company, valued at $38,161,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

