Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (K) Reduced by Desjardins

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 5.54%.
TSE:K opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$5.96.
In other news, insider Bobby Lee Musgrove sold 18,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$66,342.40. Also, insider Gregory Van Etter sold 35,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total transaction of C$168,098.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,781 shares of company stock worth $766,864.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.
