Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (K) Reduced by Desjardins

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.75.

TSE:K opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$5.96.

In other news, insider Bobby Lee Musgrove sold 18,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$66,342.40. Also, insider Gregory Van Etter sold 35,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total transaction of C$168,098.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,781 shares of company stock worth $766,864.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

