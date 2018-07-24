Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd Reduced by Cormark (HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.85 million for the quarter. Hamilton Thorne had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

Hamilton Thorne opened at C$0.92 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$0.93.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, insider Keith Edwards sold 30,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$27,225.00.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

