Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Goldcorp Inc. Cut by Analyst (GG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.52 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE GG opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.04. Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldcorp by 1,425.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldcorp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.