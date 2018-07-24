Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Lifted by Analyst (MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $107.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 121,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 26,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

