Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFS opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.