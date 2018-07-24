Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Boosted by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,843 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,777 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,467,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble opened at $78.51 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.97.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.