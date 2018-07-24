Private Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF opened at $34.41 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

