Private Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF opened at $199.46 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $201.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

