Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $73.86 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Steel Dynamics worth $73,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 54,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics opened at $47.79 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.59%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,376.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,471,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

