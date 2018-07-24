Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,390 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of WestRock worth $69,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price target on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Shares of WestRock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. WestRock Co has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. research analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

