Premier Inc (PINC) Holdings Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,365 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $199,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,312.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.