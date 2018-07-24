Post’s (POST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POST. ValuEngine downgraded Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post opened at $88.02 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Post has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.09.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Post had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Post will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.