Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Share Price

Media headlines about Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Putnam High Income Securities Fund earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7785448951743 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:PCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,757. Putnam High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Get Putnam High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

There is no company description available for Putnam High Income Securities Fund.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.