Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pactera Technology Intl (PACT) Share Price

Headlines about Pactera Technology Intl (NASDAQ:PACT) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pactera Technology Intl earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.3703354192136 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Pactera Technology Intl traded up $129.14, reaching $129.14, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Pactera Technology Intl Company Profile

Pactera Technology International Ltd. (Pactera) provides global consulting and technology services. The Company provides business/information technology (IT) consulting, solutions, and outsourcing services to a range of multinational firms through a globally integrated network of onsite and offsite delivery locations in Greater China, the United States, Japan, Europe, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Mauritius.

