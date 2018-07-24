Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.62.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $95,638.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,090.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Polaris Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Polaris Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Polaris Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

PII traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

