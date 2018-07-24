PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Insider Michael P. Lyons Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,351.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PNC stock opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

