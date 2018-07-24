Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.34.

Shares of LPI opened at $9.41 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,832,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,492,000 after acquiring an additional 220,428 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,285,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 264,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,747,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 941,336 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 292,051 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 709,826 shares during the period.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

