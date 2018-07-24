Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold Rating for Rowan Companies (RDC)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Rowan Companies’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Rowan Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Rowan Companies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rowan Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Shares of Rowan Companies opened at $14.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Rowan Companies has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Rowan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Rowan Companies will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rowan Companies news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDC. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rowan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rowan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.