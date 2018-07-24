Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $425.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.38.
Shares of Align Technology opened at $377.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $155.55 and a 1 year high of $385.00.
In related news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $20,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,211,347.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $100,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 133.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $203,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
