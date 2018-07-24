Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $425.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology opened at $377.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $155.55 and a 1 year high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $436.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $20,725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,211,347.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $100,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 133.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $203,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.