Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:WBS opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $244,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Becker sold 7,473 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $455,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,873 shares of company stock worth $1,148,487. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4,915.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229,119 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.