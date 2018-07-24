Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11).

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.39 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $254.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 120,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan bought 70,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $150,959.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 236,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $503,700.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 747,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.