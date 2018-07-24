Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY18 guidance at $1.68-1.74 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.38 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDM opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $306,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

