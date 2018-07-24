Phore (PHR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $244,089.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Phore has a total market cap of $14.14 million and $244,089.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00012323 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. In the last week, Phore has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00068749 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000479 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 13,926,774 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

