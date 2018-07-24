Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.28 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.42%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

