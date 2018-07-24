PFB (PFB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PFB (TSE:PFB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect PFB to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). PFB had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of C$21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million.

Get PFB alerts:

Shares of PFB stock remained flat at $C$8.25 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. PFB has a 12 month low of C$7.88 and a 12 month high of C$9.65.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PFB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.