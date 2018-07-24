Peugeot (UG) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.60 ($27.76) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.56 ($25.36).

Shares of Peugeot opened at €19.15 ($22.53) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

