Petra Diamonds (PDL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 65 at Barclays

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 96.44 ($1.28).

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.59) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 58.50 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.20 ($1.86).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

