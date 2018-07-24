Perpetual Ltd Sells 12,700 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.5% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.9% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in FedEx by 15.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 23.6% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

Shares of FDX opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

