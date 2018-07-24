Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Position in Knowles Corp (KN)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,397,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,993,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,106,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 398,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.93 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 2,500 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $30,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,948.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $52,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $149,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.